Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Two people are reportedly wanted in the case of a car burglary in the Warehouse District in early July, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers are looking for 41-year-old Robert Quinn and 44-year-old Erica Gomash.

On July 3, Quinn and Gomash entered a parking garage in the 600 block of John Churchill Chase Street and burglarized a vehicle, say officers. A warrant has been issued for their arrests on charges of Simple Burglary.

Through investigations, the NOPD was able to positively identify the reported suspects in this crime. Officers are processing data to determine Quinn’s and Gomash’s motive for this crime.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabout of these individuals is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.