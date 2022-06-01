The Covington Police Department is asking for help locating a man they said exposed himself to a cashier at a Covington store.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Bryan Paul Guillerman, after police said he walked up to a cashier at the Big Lots located at 1200 US Business Highway 190, with his genitals exposed as he paid for a drink.

The police department has issued a warrant for his arrest on a charge of obscenity which is a felony.

If anyone knows where Guillerman may be, is urged to contact the Covington Police Department at 985-892-8500.

You can also submit tips about this incident using our free app, “Covington PD.” You can download our free app by searching “Covington PD” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.