WARNING: EBRSO sees increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeing an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries involving armed suspects.

Security videos clearly show suspects brandishing firearms while burglarizing unlocked vehicles.

EBRSO says if you believe your vehicle or home has been or may be being burglarized, do not attempt to confront the burglar, call 911 immediately.

The Sheriff’s office wants to remind the public to remove valuables from your vehicle and lock the doors.

If anyone has any information related to these incidents, please call the Sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-STOP.

LATEST POSTS