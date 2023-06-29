Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of stealing medication from a Dollar General and trying to get her money back for it.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, on May 21, the woman conned her way into being refunded for items previously stolen from the store on Wardline Road.

An investigation revealed the woman allegedly stole various allergy medication from one store and brought it to a different location asking for her money back. When the store clerk refused the transaction, the woman found a third location and was able to be refunded.

“In retail, it’s always a best practice to require a receipt for refunds, returns, or exchanges. More importantly, clerks should always be on the lookout for the everyday con artist,” says Travis.

The wanted subject is described as a woman with long black hair who was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and black pants.

While the investigation is ongoing, Travis has some tips for store clerks about con artists:

Pay attention to their stories and ask yourself if the details add up. Con artists will often have trouble keeping their tall tales consistent.

A con artist doesn’t say much about themselves, but when they do, it all seems too good to be true.

They’re incredibly well-dressed and charming. Con artists know that they’re going to be more likely to trick someone if they look wealthy, clean, and impressive.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the female should call Detective Earl McFarland at (985)-902-2043, OR Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

