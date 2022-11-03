Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find the suspect and the suspect’s car, used in an October theft of a truck with a child inside.

On the morning of Oct. 23, a white Dodge Charger was stolen from the Central Business District in the 1200 block of Tulane Avenue. Hours later the Charger was seen in Lakeview, where the suspect got out and stole another vehicle– a truck at the corner of Fleur De Lis and 20th streets.

Inside the truck was a child, left unattended.

The NOPD recovered the truck soon after, with the child still inside and unharmed.

But the suspect had gone back to the stolen Charger and drove away.

If you have information about the suspect, or the suspect’s vehicle (above), you’re asked to call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or, anonymously, CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

