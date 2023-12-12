Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A police chase in Thibodaux led to the arrest of a wanted suspect, according to the Thibodaux Police Department.

Officers with the Thibodaux Police Department said on Monday, Dec. 11, they were called to the corner of Canal Boulevard and Talbot Avenue in reference to a man found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle while in traffic.

In an attempt to make contact with the driver, officers learned the door was locked. They reportedly began to knock on the window, which the man woke up to and drove off, leading them on a short pursuit.

It was also discovered there was an unrestrained 2-year-old child in the backseat.

The driver, officers identified as 35-year-old Jarrel Coleman, stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of Iris Street. Officers said Coleman resisted arrest after he was pulled out of the vehicle.

The child was not harmed during the incident, according to officers. Coleman didn’t suffer any injuries but was taken to a local hospital, per his request, for medical evaluation.

Due to the suspicion of Coleman being under the influence, a warrant was issued, and results are pending.

Through an investigation, detectives found that Coleman had an active warrant out for his arrest. Officers searched his car and allegedly found drugs and a stolen firearm.

Coleman has been booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and is being held on a bond of $72,250 for charges of:

Child Passenger Restraint System

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile

Flight from Officer

Fugitive

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon in the Presence of a C.D.S.

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Prohibited Acts – Scheduled IV

Four counts of Resisting an Officer

