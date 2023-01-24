Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two individuals accused of a home burglary in the Broadmoor area on Christmas Day.

According to the NOPD, on Dec. 25, 2022, officers received a report of a home burglary in the 3000 block of General Taylor Street where credit cards were stolen. Investigations revealed one of the two attempted to use the cards but was unsuccessful.

There are no formal descriptions of the alleged suspects but surveillance video caught captured them inside a store.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these subjects or other information about this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

