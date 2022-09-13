Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

WEBSTER, NY (WGNO) — A domestic dispute in New York ended in the arrest of a New Orleans man back in August. The Webster Police Department discovered the alleged suspect was originally wanted for murder.

On the morning of August 28 just before 5:40, officers were called to a domestic incident in progress at 128 Country Manor Way in Webster, New York. Investigations revealed that 37-year-old Jacquin Johnson was wanted in Louisiana for second-degree murder.

As police interviewed the woman, officers say Johnson escaped out of the back of the apartment complex and tried to run away. He was caught and arrested and charged with being a Fugitive from Justice.

Johnson is currently being held in Monroe County Jail in Rochester awaiting to be extradited to New Orleans for his second-degree murder charges.