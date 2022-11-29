Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are wanted on charges of fraud and the New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Officers are searching for 35-year-old Courtney Stewart and 33-year-old Perry Smith in relation to a Nov. 17 incident where the two reportedly used a victim’s credit card at a Carrollton Avenue business without permission.

Arrest warrants were issued for Stewart and Smith on charges of Access Device Fraud.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the above subjects, please contact any Third District detective at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.