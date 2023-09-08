All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a field on Chickasaw Loop in reference to deputies auxiliary spotting 38-year-old Slade Ratcliff of Oak Grove, La. According to deputies, Ratcliff was wanted for Simple Battery to the Infirmed and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Deputies learned that Ratcliff was allegedly walking in the field with a .38 revolver. Upon arrival, deputies observed Ratcliff allegedly possessing a firearm and he pointed the revolver toward one of the responding deputies.

Ratcliff then entered his mother’s home, causing his mother to flee the home. One of the deputies locked his mother in the patrol unit for her safety.

Eventually, Ratcliff exited the home and jumped into the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was under the carport; however, the car keys were removed from the vehicle. Deputies then gave Ratcliff verbal commands for him to get on the ground and he complied.

Ratcliff was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Flight From An Officer, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Ratcliff was booked into the West Carroll Parish Jail and transferred to Riverbend Detention Center.

