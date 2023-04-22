NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to find a wanted man in connection to the murder of a teenage boy.

The shooting happened Thursday (April 20th) in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road around 9:00 p.m. Police say they found a teenager dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to identify 28-year-old Irving Allen as the suspect in the incident.

Allen is currently wanted for the murder and he is believed to have altered his appearance by cutting his hair and beard. He is known to drive a Pontiac Grand Prix with Texas license plate number KNX0520.

Those with information that can help locate Irving Allen are asked to call the NOPD Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

