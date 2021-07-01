Wanted fugitive arrested after Thibodeaux traffic stop; Had stolen license plates and methamphetamine on-hand

THIBODEAUX, La. — A traffic stop in Thibodeaux leads to the arrest of a man wanted in multiple parishes.

Shortly before midnight on Monday, Thibodeaux police pulled over Matthew Tolliver, 37, of Bayou Blue for a traffic violation and displaying a stolen license plate on a 2018 silver Ford Fusion. Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, Tolliver initially refused and eventually came to a stop on North 10th Street.

Tolliver was arrested after a felony stop was conducted.

Matthew Tolliver, 37, of Bayou Blue

After Tolliver had been detained, a K-9 unit detected an odor of narcotics inside the vehicle. Upon searching, police found methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe.

It was then learned that Tolliver was the suspect in a case for Unauthorized Use of a Moveable for the car he was driving with the stolen license plate.

Tolliver was arrested on Iberia Parish Warrant, plus with a separate St. Martin Parish Warrant for Monetary Instrument Abuse. He is currently being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $4,700 bond on his new charges and a zero bond hold for his out-of-parish warrants.

Tolliver faces the following charges:

Lafourche Parish Illegal Possession of Stolen Items Possession of Methamphetamine (felony) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Turning Movements and Required Signals Flight from an Officer

Iberia Parish Monetary Instrument Abuse

St. Martin Parish Unauthorized Use of a Moveable (felony)

