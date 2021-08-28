Walton death under investigation after body found in shallow grave

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies recovered a body from a shallow grave in Crestview, officials said Wednesday.

“The joint investigation with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office kept investigators and crime scene technicians out into the early morning hours Wednesday on Chapperal Street,” officials wrote. “Investigators believe the body to be an adult male.”

In order to identify the remains, additional testing and an autopsy must be completed.

No other details were released Wednesday about the incident. Officials said more information will be released when it is available.