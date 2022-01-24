Walker Police Captain facing one count of Domestic Abuse Battery

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported domestic disturbance in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 23.

Deputies arrived at a location in Walker around 3 a.m.

An investigation ensued which led to the arrest of 50-year-old Chris Dufour.

According to Walker Police Department spokesman John Sharp, “Chris is a Captain with our Department. He has been relieved of duty pending the satisfactory disposition of the charge against him.”

Spokesman Sharp says that Dufour supervises Operations.

Dufour was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery and taken to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The Walker PD Captain posted bond and left the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The investigation remains ongoing.