COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A Covington man has been sentenced to prison, after pleading guilty to racketeering and other charges involving a street gang known as the “Vulture Gang.”

On Thursday (Feb. 9th), Johnterrius McDowell was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, the gang has committed attempted murders, drive-by shootings, armed robberies, drug distribution, and other gun violence. McDowell is the first gang member to be sentenced.

A St. Tammany Parish grand jury returned a historic 49-count felony indictment against 18 alleged members of the violent gang, operating in the West 30s neighborhood.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery called it “the largest known racketeering indictment on the Northshore, as well as the largest collaborative effort among law enforcement agencies.”

McDowell plead guilty to:

one count of Racketeering

one count of Second Degree Battery

five counts of Assault by Drive-by Shooting

two counts of Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms

one count of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

