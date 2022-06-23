VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Vivian woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend early Thursday morning.

According to CPSO, 30-year-old Tiffany Moore showed up at the Vivian Police Department around 7:40 a.m. to report that she had stabbed her 50-year-old boyfriend. Minutes later, a neighbor called 911 and reported the crime.

Soon after, Vivian police and the Caddo deputies arrived at the home in 200 block of East Texas Ave. and found the man inside the home, dead from a single stab wound to the chest.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Caddo Coroner’s Office identified the man as 50-year-old Shannon Schoen.

The sheriff’s office says detectives arrested Moore after a thorough investigation, including gathering evidence at the scene and interviewing witnesses. She will be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

CPSO previously confirmed the woman and the victim are believed to have been in a relationship and had domestic issues in the past.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal stabbing in Vivian early Thursday morning at a home on East Texas Ave. (Photo courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

According to the coroner’s office, the slaying marks the 32nd homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.