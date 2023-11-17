COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A 31-year-old Virginia woman was found guilty by a St. Tammany Parish jury on Friday, Nov. 17, for possessing multiple drugs with the intent to sell them.

According to court documents from the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office, St. Tammany deputies began investigating Precious Hicks after conducting a traffic stop on Interstate-12 in January.

During the stop, Hicks was asked for her driver’s license, which she did not have.

Deputies also said that they noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car, which prompted them to search Hicks, her boyfriend who was in the car, and the vehicle.

During the search, deputies discovered several amphetamine pills in Hicks’ purse and four boxes of Fruity Pebbles cereal containing a total of 7,886 pills, which deputies believed was MDMA (also known as “ecstasy”).

Hicks’ sentencing is set for January 2024. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

