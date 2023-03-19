All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — State police have arrested a Virginia man for a hit-and-run in Slidell Sunday (March 19th).
Reports say it happened on I-10 near LA Hwy 433 around 2:30 a.m.
27-year-old Cordarrell Rudolph, was walking in the area when he was hit by a car. The driver then fled the scene.
Rudolph died on the scene from his injuries.
Through investigation, officers identified the driver as 24-year-old Anthawan Riley Jr.
Riley is facing a felony hit-and-run charge.
The crash remains under investigation.
Latest Posts:
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.