SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — State police have arrested a Virginia man for a hit-and-run in Slidell Sunday (March 19th).

Reports say it happened on I-10 near LA Hwy 433 around 2:30 a.m.

27-year-old Cordarrell Rudolph, was walking in the area when he was hit by a car. The driver then fled the scene.

Rudolph died on the scene from his injuries.

Through investigation, officers identified the driver as 24-year-old Anthawan Riley Jr.

Riley is facing a felony hit-and-run charge.

The crash remains under investigation.

