Violet man arrested on narcotics charges, bond set at $400k

CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old St. Bernard man on various narcotics charges following an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Division Narcotics Unit.

Keith McKinnis (Photo: St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office)

Keith McKinnis of the 5600 block of Fourth Street in Violet, La., was booked on the following charges:

possession with intent to distribute heroin

possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

possession with intent to distribute cocaine

possession with intent to distribute MDMA Ecstasy

possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance

3 counts of illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in presence of a person under the age of 17

outstanding traffic warrant issued by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

After obtaining information that McKinnis was involved in illegal drug activity in St. Bernard, SID Narcotics Unit agents opened an investigation and obtained a search warrant for his residence.

During the investigation, agents recovered 22.59 grams of heroin and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,259; approximately 22 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $440; 4.31 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $431; 16 MDMA Ecstasy tablets with an approximate street value of $400; approximately 8 Xanax tablets; and marijuana. They also recovered two digital scales, two electric grinders and clear plastic bags used for packaging.

Evidence seized in the arrest of Keith McKinnis on several narcotics charges (Photo: St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office)

A criminal history check was conducted on McKinnis which revealed he is a convicted felon with several prior narcotics and firearms arrests.

McKinnis was transported to the St. Bernard Parish Prison to be booked on the above charges. His bond was set at $401,750.