Violent crime continues to spike in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Reports of violent crime have become an almost daily occurrence across New Orleans.

The latest was Tuesday morning when 60-year-old Portia Pollock was stabbed to death in a carjacking on North Dorgenois Street.

The NOPD is being strategic with where they place officers. The department is focusing on the trouble spots where crimes are being committed, but they need more help.

The Superintendent calls this latest murder “horrific.”

“Unfortunately, we’re facing a brazen criminal,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

Neighbors are fed up with the spike in crime across the city and believe the NOPD needs more help.

“If you don’t put the military on the streets, it’s going to continue to happen,” said one concerned citizen. “That’s just the bottom line.”

Ferguson said, “We are doing our best to be visible and to be in the community in our geographical deployments.”

In the past two weeks, the NOPD have investigated nine homicides, 23 non-fatal shootings and 15 armed robberies. In several of the cases, detectives have made arrests.

“We want the citizens of New Orleans to know that we’re engaged,” Ferguson said. “These arrests are occurring and they’re occurring rapidly, quickly.”

The Superintendent said overall, the department’s solve rate is just over 50%.

One of the most recent arrests is Dantrell Brown.

Brown is accused of murdering 12-year-old Todriana Peters and shooting two others after a graduation party on Delery Street.

“Every district has been pushing very hard to solve these cases. In many cases, they have rearrested the same individuals,” Ferguson.

NOPD is relying on tips, partnerships with other agencies and surveillance video to solve some of the most violent crimes; including a mass shooting on Sunday. Nine people were shot and wounded, one of them critically.

“We have to partner up as neighbors, family members and as the great community that we are to lookout for one another,” Ferguson said.

The Superintendent believes the revolving door of re-arresting people might end when jury trials begin again. Ferguson said until criminals know they will be held accountable for their crimes, this will be an ongoing issue.

NOPD also has outstanding arrest warrants for 11 other people wanted for murders in the city dating back to 2017.

Here’s a list of suspects wanted by NOPD for murder:

February 27, 2017, 1600 block of Columbus Street. Leonard Ward (B/M DOB: 06-05-1963)

May 21, 2018, 2300 block of Bienville Street. Julder Miranda (H/M DOB: 10-09-1990)

January 24, 2020, 4100 block of South Carrolton Avenue Reco Parker (B/M DOB: 09-16-1996)

August 4, 2020, North Prier St. / Montegut Street Robert Roberts (B/M DOB: 09-16-1983) (suspect currently incarcerated in Jefferson Parish

September 16, 2020, 1600 block of Desire Street Ryan Williams (B/M DOB: 10-19-1980)

October 13, 2020, France St. / Florida Ave. Darryl Douglas (B/M DOB: 02-25-2002) (suspect currently incarcerated in another jurisdiction)

January 31, 2021, 5100 block of Saint Claude Ave. Zaokoye Chatman (B/M DOB: 07-01-1993) (suspect currently incarcerated in Shreveport, La.)

March 3, 2021, 1200 block of Desire Street Preston Higgs (B/M DOB: 06-11-1984)

April 30, 2021, 1100 block of Verret Street Sharod Williams (B/M DOB: 05-01-1985)

May 30, 2021, Thalia St. / South Robertson Street Wayne O’Neal (B/M DOB 07-18-2001), Shadon Booth (B/M DOB: 05-08-2002), 16-year-old juvenile (black male)