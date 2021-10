NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating numerous violent crimes in the city.

The crime continued into early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 1 a.m., NOPD reported a shooting that happened in uptown.

#NOPDalert: The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of Dublin St. Initial reports show one man was transported to the hospital by EMS after sustaining a gunshot wound. No further details are currently available. pic.twitter.com/FfqUGUgi8g — NOPD (@NOPDNews) October 17, 2021

According to police, the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Dublin Street.

Police say a man was shot and taken to the hospital by EMS.

His condition is unknown at the time.

No further information is available on what caused the incident.