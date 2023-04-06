VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — An 85-year-old Ville Platte woman is in critical condition after being beaten by her granddaughter, police said.

Cecilia Ann Lee has been charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Second Degree Battery of the Infirm, one count of Cruelty to the Infirm, one count of False Imprisonment and Criminal Damage to Property, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched Tuesday to the 500 Block of Wyble Road in Ville Platte in reference to an elderly victim, 85, suffering from multiple injuries, authorities said.

Detectives said that the victim’s granddaughter, Lee, was visiting her grandmother Tuesday evening when they were involved in an altercation which turned physical.

During the altercation, the suspect struck the victim multiple times in her head, torso, arms and hands with a heavy duty wooden back scratcher and picture frame, authorities said. The suspect then vandalized the residence and damaged the victim’s phone in order to keep her from contacting first responders, and later fell asleep on a couch inside the victim’s residence.

Once deputies and paramedics arrived on scene to treat the victim for her injuries, the suspect was taken into police custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she remains in ICU in critical but stable condition.

Lee was subsequently arrested and is currently being held on a $1,067,500 bond.