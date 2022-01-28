REDDELL, La. (KLFY) – A Ville Platte man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including drug possession, animal cruelty, and illegal weapons.

According to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Patrol Division stopped a truck on Godwin Avenue in reference to a complaint. When deputies made contact with the occupants, they could smell marijuana. Narcotics agents, along with a K-9 unit were called to the scene and the K-9 alerted on the truck. The search resulted in a large amount of narcotics being found. A search warrant for the passenger’s house was obtained and led to the recovery of more narcotics, a sawed off shotgun, and dead dogs.

Cody Michael Wardlaw, 26 of Ville Platte claimed ownership of the narcotics and was arrested on charges of:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession of a schedule II substance

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Possession of an illegal shotgun

Parole violation

Cruelty to animals