Vigil remembers those lost to police brutality; calls for change of justice policies

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday marked the National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality. Family and friends of people killed by New Orleans police officers held a vigil in front of city hall in their memory.

The daughter of Kim Groves, a woman who was killed by former NOPD officer Len Davis in October 1995, shared memories of her mother 26 years after her death.

District Attorney Jason Williams says he remembers Groves’ death and believes more needs to be done to highlight the problem of police brutality.

“I remember standing the with the former mayor when the City of New Orleans apologized for the acts of its agents,” Willilams explained. “So many years ago, Kim took a stand by herself at that phone booth. All these years later, you would think there would be thousands of people standing with her. On this Friday, there are just a few of us, which really amplifies how important this unique and necessary day is.”

“Remember them, mark the importance of their lives, and talk about our way forward,” acting Independent Police Monitor Stella Czimant added. “How do we recover as a community and make sure this never happens again.”

Organizers of the vigil called for reforms to eliminate police brutality. This marked the 26th year for the National Day of Protest.

