VIDEO: Woman who crashed car into child’s bedroom arrested for DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque mom said she was just leaving her house to get stoned and relieve some stress. Then she ended up plowing into a neighbor’s house, destroying a child’s bedroom.

A destroyed but fortunately empty child’s bedroom that was completely in tact until an Albuquerque mom left her own kids at home to go get high. Thirty-four-year-old Melanie Montoya told Albuquerque police on that cold December night, she was speeding up 3rd St. by the Railyards just a few blocks from her place when she lost control. “So, like, (laughs), I was just leaving my house to go smoke cause everybody was like calm at my house, you know?” Montoya said.

She slammed into a two-story 100-year-old home, waking most of the neighborhood and causing a lot of damage. “Another day my son’s going to be in there, you know, thank God he wasn’t but I mean, I’ve already lost a child,” the victim told APD. “I sat down, put my pajamas on, sat down on my couch and my whole house exploded.”

Montoya admitted she had been drinking that day and giggled her way through a series of field sobriety tests until the officer decides he’s seen enough, and arrests Montoya for aggravated DWI and careless driving. “I mean, I’m more upset like about like, their stuff. I left more upset like, that my house was too stressful and I’m like, now I just caused a whole bunch of stress,” Montoya told police.

She was charged with aggravated DWI because she refused to take a breathalyzer test. She already has a DWI in her past, along with a slew of traffic tickets. She is set to go to trial next month.