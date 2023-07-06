NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Stein’s Deli owner Dan Stein was back at work in his Lower Garden District sandwich shop Thursday (July 6), just hours after he was beaten and carjacked outside the shop.

It happened as Stein was leaving his Magazine Street shop, at about 12:45 am. Surveillance video shows Stein getting into his SUV after leaving work. The NOPD say that’s when he was approached by four carjackers in a dark-colored vehicle.

“I looked and next thing I know, they were on me, brandishing what looked to be a weapon, and telling me to get out of the car,” said Stein.

“They told me to go behind and keep walking and at some point, someone hit me in the eye or hit me in the head with I don’t know what,” said Stein.

Take a look at the surveillance footage:

Police say Stein was hit with a gun and that the suspects fled in both vehicles. While Stein was on the ground he was able to call 911.

“911 responded with a police officer. He came, I let him in, I went and got some paper towels, and he called the paramedics, and they came and stopped the bleeding and transported me to Touro,” said Stein.

Stein has been a business owner in that same block for years and said he has never experienced that type of violence.

“I’m sure it will sink in a little bit more, right now, I mean the fact that it was kind of a little bit scary at the time, but yeah, my reaction was always I didn’t… I was never concerned for my safety in this place,” Stein added.

Stein said he will be more vigilant when leaving work overnight.

At this time no arrest have been made.

