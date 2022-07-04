SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — The Slidell Police Department is looking for a man who officers say is a serial armed robber. They say the man has targeted three gas stations in the city.

Police released surveillance video of one of the robberies. It happened at the Moody’s Time Saver in the 2100 block of Gause Blvd. East. The other two robberies happened at a Circle K on Voters Road and a Racetrac in the 1700 block of Fremaux Avenue.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect appear to make a purchase at the store, but when the clerk opens the cash drawer, the robber pulls a gun and empties the tray.

According to police, the man was wearing a gray DKNY hoodie and was carrying a North Face backpack. They say he may also have neck and face tattoos. They say he used a black and silver pistol and used an Audi SUV as his getaway car.

If you have information about the crimes, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

Or, police say you can reach out using the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook page, or by email at PIO@slidellpd.com.