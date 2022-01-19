Video shows car jumping railroad tracks in Prairieville, driver arrested

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — It has been five days since a video surfaced of what appears to be a White Honda jumping some railroad tracks in Ascension Parish.

The railroad tracks are located on Swamp Rd.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, “A second vehicle that was on the roadway at the time of the incident, had to make evasive maneuvers to avoid the suspect vehicle.”

An investigation ensued and deputies were able to figure out who was involved in this incident.

The driver of the vehicle was contacted and subsequently arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO says, Haden Vidrine, 18, “was issued multiple citations for the incident to include Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.”