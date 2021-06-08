VIDEO: NOPD releases surveillance footage of I-10 Service Road shooting suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The search continues for what looks to be multiple suspects in the mass shooting in New Orleans East that left nine wounded on Saturday.

NOPD detectives have released surveillance video obtained from the area showing unknown individuals suspected of being involved in the incident.





Surveillance video stills showing alleged I-10 Service Road shooting suspects on Saturday, June 5, 2021 (Courtesy NOPD)

The shooting took place during a party hosted at an event hall just before 10:30 p.m. in the 10100 block of South I-10 Service Road.

The suspects appear to be holding handguns in the video footage.

Of the nine victims, one woman remains in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.