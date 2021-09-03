VIDEO: Jefferson Parish Sheriff discusses Chevron gas station shooting

VIDEO: JEFFERSON PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE (Facebook: @JEFFPARISHSO)

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — An investigation is underway in Metairie after one man is killed at a local gas station.

Around 5:00 p.m, JPSO deputies responded to a shooting at the Chevron gas station located on Clearview Parkway.

Reports indicate a male victim was shot by a male suspect. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

BREAKING: The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Chevron gas station on Clearview Parkway. @WGNOtv — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) September 3, 2021

Due to the high demand for fuel in the area following Hurricane Ida, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says he suspects the shooting may have been caused by someone cutting in line.

Witnesses include people getting gas, along with a long line of cars waiting to fill up.

“It is unbelievable that people cannot act like adults in this situation,” Lopinto explained in a press conference shortly after the incident.

“If you don’t have the patience, you don’t need to be here right now,” he added.

Deputies are working to determine the exact make and model of the suspect’s vehicle, but Lopinto says he has “no doubt” deputies will be able to identify and catch the suspect.

More details will be released as they become available.