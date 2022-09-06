NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of crimes that targeted the same business.

The first crime happened a little after 9:00 in the morning on Sept. 2 at the Vertigo Vaporium in the 4900 block of Freret Street. Surveillance video shows a man enter the store and get into a brawl with a worker. Moments later the same security camera video shows the suspect leaving with a bag full of cigarettes.

According to the NOPD, the suspect left the scene on a red bicycle.

The second crime happened at the same business but two days later, a little before 4:00 in the morning on September 4. This crime involves a pair of suspects breaking into the business and leaving with a bag and a backpack full of items.

Click here to see the surveillance video of the burglars inside the business.

Police also released surveillance video that shows the two burglars breaking into the business. Police say they broke a window then unlocked th door. Click here to see that.

If you have information that could help the NOPD identify or locate the suspects, call the NOPD’s Second District at 504-658-6020 or CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.