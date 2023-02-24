All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Vidalia woman has been arrested for possessing narcotics during a traffic stop.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, at 3:46 PM, officers of the Vidalia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan for speeding. During the traffic stop, officers made contact with Candy L. Madison and noticed a strong marijuana odor coming from inside the vehicle.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, authorities searched the car and discovered approximately 14 Ecstasy pills in a black plastic container. Madison was placed under arrest and charged with Speeding, Expired License Plate, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.