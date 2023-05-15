All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 8, 2023, officials of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a male subject, who was allegedly communicating with a minor online in a sexual nature. According to deputies, the subject engaged in sexually explicit dialogue with the minor and requested sexual photos from the child on numerous occasions, and made plans to travel and meet upon completion of his route.

Deputies also learned that the male subject allegedly mentioned that he had a prior secret relationship with a minor. After investigators positively identified the male subject as 38-year-old Patrick Deville II, he was located at a truck stop outside of Lufkin, Texas, and taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

Sheriff Hedrick thanks the U.S. Marshals Service, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office for their quick assistance in apprehending this suspect. Anyone with information should contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at CPSO (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online using the CPSO mobile app. Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office