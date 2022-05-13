VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the first week of April 22, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into multiple burglaries in the parish. During the burglaries, the suspects gained access to the vehicles at night time and stole cash, weapons, and electronic devices.

According to deputies, evidence discovered in the investigation identified suspects in the burglaries and as of May 6, 2022, they have arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Davis and 22-year-old Curtavius Knight. Detectives recovered multiple stolen firearms.

Curtavius Knight Jeremy Davis

More arrests are expected and the investigation remains ongoing. Knight and Davis were charged with Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, and Aggravated Burglary.