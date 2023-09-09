All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to investigators of the Vidalia Police Department, they began an investigation after a female complainant entered the police department with her teenage daughter, stating that a member of her family allegedly molested the minor. During the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as 64-year-old William Louis Smith of Vidalia, La.

According to authorities, they made contact with Smith on August 29, 2023, and he allegedly admitted guilt for the crime. He was arrested and transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Molestation of a Juvenile.

