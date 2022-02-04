NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police in New Orleans have arrested a man believed to have killed another man in the French Quarter in January.

On Friday, February 4, NOPD and U.S. Marshal arrested 38-year-old James D. Patton in connection to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 41-year-old Russell Ricou, Jr.

NOPD reports that around 10:30 p.m. the night of the shooting, police responded to a scene in the 900 block of Conti Street, near the street’s intersection with Burgundy Street.

Initial reports indicated an aggravated battery by shooting, however, when officers arrived, they realized the case had turned into a homicide.

Police found Ricou unresponsive, suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

NOPD says as the investigation progressed, detectives were able to identify Patton as a suspect in the case.

On Friday morning, police located Patton in the 2500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of second-degree murder.

Friends and family members of Ricou were gracious of police for arresting a suspect in the investigation, but they understand there is still more work to be done in making sure justice is served.

Upon the arrest of Patton, Ricou’s brother and spokesperson for the family, Denis, remarked:

“Our gratitude goes out to the NOPD and the U.S. Marshals Office for arresting the man that killed my brother Russell Ricou, Jr. My family also wishes to thank the many people who aided the case through the sharing of photos, social media research, and calling in tips. While this is a great move in a positive direction, it is only step two in a lengthy legal process. We now implore District Attorney Jason Williams and his office to fully prosecute the suspect who shot an unarmed man. We trust he will do his duty and make New Orleans safer for everyone … especially now during a very unsafe and trying time for the city.”

Following his arrest, Patton’s court date was not immediately available.