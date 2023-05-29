NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early morning shooting in the Tremé neighborhood left a man hospitalized on Monday, May 29.
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) say officers responded to the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue just after 3:40 a.m. where a man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a hospital by EMS, but details about his condition were not released.
No other details were made available. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504)-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
