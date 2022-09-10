NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department are in the scene of a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward Saturday afternoon. The NOPD says the victim was originally taken to the police station.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 1900 block of Forstall Street and the victim, suffering from gunshot wounds to the hand and foot was taken to the station by car. He was later taken to the hospital by EMS, his condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.