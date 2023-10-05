NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a person was shot to death in the Lower Garden District on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

According to officers, around 8:54 p.m., they received a call of a reported shooting at the corner of St. Thomas and St. Andrew Streets. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

