NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Oliver White Avenue and Benefit Street in the Desire neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the NOPD report, Fifth District officers began investigating the shooting at approximately 4:38 p.m. after a male victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The incident was officially confirmed at 6:45 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.