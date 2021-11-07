Victim hospitalized following Algiers shooting, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting incident that injured one person on Sunday afternoon.

According to the initial report, the shooting occurred in a yet-to-be-determined location. A follow-up report stated that after further investigation the shooting was located at the intersection of Belleville and Newton streets on the West Bank in Algiers, La.

According to the Fourth District report, a victim of unidentified gender or age sustained a gunshot wound to the wrist and was taken to a hospital for medical treatment via private transport.

The NOPD said the investigation is ongoing and that no further information was currently available.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.