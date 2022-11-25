NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man died after being shot in the Warehouse District overnight, the New Orleans Police Department said Friday (Nov. 25 morning).
Shortly after 2 a.m., the NOPD was called to the 300 block of Julia Street. We’re told a male victim was declared dead at the scene. The victim’s age and identity were not disclosed.
Other details, including a possible suspect or motive, were unclear in the early reports of the shooting. The case has been classified as a homicide.
Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Tanisha Smith at 504-658-5300.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here.
