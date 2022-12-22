NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man called the New Orleans Police Department after being shot in St. Roch Thursday morning, according to officers.

The NOPD says just before 4 a.m., the victim called 911 to report the shooting in the 1700 block of Saint Roch Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital by EMSM but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NO{D is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

