CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish investigators have arrested a Calhoun woman after she allegedly admitted to taking checks from a homeowner’s mailbox and using the information to steal money from the victim’s bank account.

On December 6, 2022, an investigator of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was assigned an identity theft case that took place on Beulah Church Road in Calhoun, La. Investigators learned that checks were stolen from a mailbox that belonged to the homeowner.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the victim’s account received several charges made to a credit card between November 11, 2022, to December 2, 2022. NBC 10 learned that a total of $1,010 was taken from the victim’s account.

According to investigators, they learned that the credit card was used by Jessica Conville, who allegedly admitted to using the information from the victim’s bank account to pay some of her balance on her credit card.

On February 15, 2023, Conville was arrested and charged with four counts of Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds. Her bond was set at $20,000.

Authorities also mentioned that Conville was recently arrested on January 6, 2023, for allegedly stealing approximately $5,000 worth of lottery tickets.