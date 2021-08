NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to police, the shooting took place on Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 4:30 a.m.

Reports show a 28-year-old man got in a verbal altercation with a suspect who pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated.

There is no additional information available at this time.