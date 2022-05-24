ALTON, La. (WGNO) — Several people are behind bars on the North Shore after shots being fired at a vehicle led police to a drug bust at an area home on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 37000 block of North 3rd St. in Alton.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle had been struck by gunfire, however, no one was hurt.

Deputies say the believed shooter, 19-year-old Dequan Moore, admitted to firing shots at the car because he believed the driver had shot at him first.

It was later revealed that the other driver was delivering food to a nearby home and had no previous interaction with Moore.

A search warrant was conducted at a home where the shooting had occurred, which led deputies to discover multiple firearms and narcotics “left easily accessible” to four juvenile children.

Moore was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on the following charges:

Aggravated Criminal Damage

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Illegal Possession of Firearms while in Possession of a Controlled Substance (9 counts)

Child desertion (4 counts)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Obstruction of Justice

Illegal Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons Under 17 (4 counts)

Eight other people in the house were also arrested during the search:

Jessica Batiste (39 years old)

Rose Victor (39 years old)

Hakeim Williams (18 years old)

Keenan Jones (24 years old)

Tony Celestine (21 years old)

Jack Simms (19 years old)

Paris Williams (22 years old)

Malek Sylve (18 years old)

The remaining 8 people face the following charges:

Illegal Possession of Firearms while in Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (9 counts)

Child Desertion (4 counts)

Obstruction of Justice

Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Illegal Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substances in the Presence of Persons Under 17 (4 counts)

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338.