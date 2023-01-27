All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection to a shooting from 2022.

According to NOPD reports, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Oct. 31 in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Through the investigation, detectives identified a vehicle of interest, pictured above. The vehicle is a new model BMW sedan with heavy tinted windows, a temporary paper license tag and damage to the front passenger bumper.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle, please contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

