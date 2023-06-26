VACHERIE, La. (WGNO) — A Vacherie man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to the Office of District Attorney of Ricky Babin, 63-year-old George Oubre pleaded guilty to 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles on April 18, 2023, following a 2021 child exploitation investigation.

According to court records, detectives from the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Houma conducted a search of Oubre’s phone on November 18, 2021, after receiving information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that he was identified as being involved in the exploitation of children.

During the search, detectives found a large quantity of child sexual abuse material that included children appearing to be under the age of five, officials said.

Oubre was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail following the search.

Sentencing was deferred following a guilty plea with a pre-sentence investigation pending. Last week, Oubre was sentenced and will serve 50 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with no parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts