NOPD makes Mid-City drugs and weapons bust

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested 30-year-old Calvin Blanks on a laundry list of charges early Wednesday morning.

The bust was a collective effort by both the NOPD’s Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and First District detectives, who executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3900 block of Hollygrove Street at approximately 6 a.m.

During the search, items confiscated included two handguns (one with an extended magazine), live ammunition rounds, more than $4,300 in cash, appx. 186 grams of heroin, a digital scale, a rifle scope and three cellphones.

Blanks, who had active arrest warrants, was located at the residence at the time of the warrant execution, was arrested without incident and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Charges include aggravated battery and aggravated assault (active arrest warrants), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (heroin).

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.