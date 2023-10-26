NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Gunfire has erupted three times in one week in the same area of Uptown.



A neighbor recounted, “So, I’m watching ‘Friday the 13th’ for the first time, and all of a sudden, it’s like, ‘boom, boom, boom.'”

Pieces of shattered glass remain on Prytania Street, near its intersection with State Street, after neighbors say around 8:45 p.m. Monday, someone fired about ten shots, shattering a car’s windows.

Shots were fired again Wednesday night, so neighbors called police. They say the responding officer had to leave shortly thereafter to respond to a report of shots fired nearby on Valence Street.

Neighbors agreed to speak on condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation.

“They’ve tied this definitively to one guy, [who] drives around at night after dark in a maroon, later-model SUV and just randomly shoots into houses and cars,” the neighbor said.

According to an NOPD spokesperson, Second and Third District officers are actively investigating recent reports of shots fired and criminal property damage.

Investigators say they have determined the incidents occurring Uptown and incidents occurring in Gentilly are connected.

Some neighbors are fearful, and others aren’t quite phased.

“I mean, at this point, it’s so common that it wasn’t that surprising.” Another neighbor added, “I mean, the odds are still pretty low. When you’re in New Orleans, you’re always facing those odds, and it doesn’t change it for me.”

Some are urging their neighbors to check their surveillance footage to help NOPD catch the suspect.

“I mean, this is something that no one should have to go through, and I understand there’s an epidemic of violence in this city, but if we can stop even one guy, that’s a victory, no matter how small,” the neighbor said.

Anyone with information who can assist in these investigations is urged to contact either Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

